Libertarian Party Twitter Account Tells Black Former Lawmaker, ‘You Should Pick Crops For Free’

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire received backlash on Wednesday after it suggested former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner to pick crops for free during an argument over free insulin.

After Turner tweeted, “Insulin should be free. Medicine should be free,” the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s official Twitter account responded with a series of posts.

“Nina Turner picking crops should be free,” the party wrote. “‘Insulin should be free’ is equally offensive as calling for someone to be compelled to pick crops.”

"Insulin should be free" is equally offensive as calling for someone to be compelled to pick crops. They are the same moral statement, and we should react to them with identical moral abhorrence.https://t.co/qkAueFcTMO — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) July 19, 2023

Turner condemned the “racist and anti-Black” tweets and pointed out that “in no way is advocating for free insulin comparable to chattel slavery.”

This is racist and anti-Black. Period. In no way is advocating for free insulin comparable to chattel slavery. Shameful & uneducated. pic.twitter.com/ad1jMJSdvw — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 19, 2023

However, the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire — which holds zero seats in the New Hampshire House and Senate — doubled down on the remarks.

“You shouldn’t pick crops for free because you’re black. You should pick crops as reparations for the rights you violated as a politician,” they tweeted, before posting an image which compared Turner to the villainous slave owner Calvin Candie from Django Unchained.

You shouldn't pick crops for free because you're black. You should pick crops as reparations for the rights you violated as a politician. https://t.co/xlTGCo0KQ4 — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) July 19, 2023

you're the same people with the evil impulses, you just look different pic.twitter.com/hax3MotWUv — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) July 19, 2023

“When a progressive tells you to delete something because it’s ‘racist,'” they added in yet another post, along with an image which read, “No, I don’t think I will.”

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has a history of receiving backlash for controversial comments.

In January 2022, the party was criticized for tweeting, “America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around.” Just a few months earlier, the party came under fire for writing, “Racism is pretty much a non-issue in America. Libertarians suffer more oppression than black people.”

Last year, Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu also condemned the party and even proposed its abolition after the party mocked the death of late Republican Senator John McCain.

