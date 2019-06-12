Former DNC chairman Howard Dean told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night that impeachment is not a winning proposition right now because President Donald Trump has the GOP-led Senate “in his grips.”

During the occasionally testy interview, Cuomo pushed Dean on why Democrats are not pressing harder for impeachment right now.

“What I’m asking you is this, for the Democrats that are on the fence, what else do they need to hear to make a decision about what they think is doing their duty here?” Cuomo said.

Dean replied that impeachment was just not going to happen at this point because Mitch McConnell was in the way.

“The way I look at it is, what’s the easiest way to get rid of Trump? What’s the most likely way to get rid of Trump?” Dean said. “If you think Mitch McConnell is going to put his country ahead of his power, you are wrong. So we are not going to remove Trump from office by impeachment at this point.”

He then added that Democrats like Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are “trying to build a case.”

Cuomo then pressed further, asking if it wasn’t the Democrats’ jobs to do more.

“I think you’re supposed to do the job — I think you’re supposed to do the best job you can to be the most successful you can, and right now building the case is much more important than prosecuting the case,” Dean replied.

Then he said this: “We can’t win with a right-wing Senate that is in the grip of Donald Trump and not the people of the United States of America.”

Watch above, via CNN.

