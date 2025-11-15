Hunter Biden Analyzes the Difference Between Hitler and ‘White Nationalist’ Trump: Hitler Had an ‘Ideology’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The big difference between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, according to Hunter Biden? Hitler had an “ideology,” whereas Trump is “purely corrupt” and a “white nationalist.”

Former President Joe Biden’s son shared his political analysis on what separates the commander-in-chief and the leader of Nazi Germany during a recent appearance on the Wide Awake Podcast. And the lack of death camps in the U.S. was not the obvious answer, per Biden.

“I’m not saying that there is a Holocaust, and by the way, I’m not saying that Donald Trump is Hitler,” Biden said. “Because Hitler had an ideology. And he had a grand plan. Donald Trump is purely corrupt. Donald Trump is a narcissistic sociopath who only cares about one thing, and that’s Donald Trump. And he is a clown in that respect.”

He continued, saying that with Trump and his family, everything is “purely transactional.” He pointed to an August story from The New Yorker that estimated the Trumps had made $3.4 billion since the president returned to the White House in January.

“He’s more like Idi Amin, than he’s like Hitler,” Biden said, referring to the military dictator who was dubbed the “Butcher of Uganda.”

Biden’s comments were made on the Nov. 6 episode of the podcast; clips of the episode have gained traction on X in recent days, after The Daily Caller’s Jason Cohen has been sharing some clips from it.

He went on to say the word “fascism” is understandably “so connected to the Holocaust.” But that does not mean it does not apply to Trump, he said, if you just look at the dictionary definition of it.

“If you don’t want to call him fascist, you can call him maybe a Christo-fascist, you can call him a white nationalist. It’s all birds by a different color,” Biden said.

Biden’s take fits with some of his other recent comments, like his claim Trump “wants there to be violence.”

Watch above for Biden’s full answer, via YouTube.