Trump Diagnoses Seth Meyers With ‘Incurable Case’ of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ After Epstein Barbs

President Donald Trump went off on NBC’s Seth Meyers again on Saturday evening, diagnosing him with an “incurable case” of “Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)” after the Late Night host ripped the president for his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein saga, among other headlines from the past week.

The president pummeled Meyers in a relatively brief Truth Social post, saying the comic was in an “uncontrollable rage” last night, “likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a ratings DISASTER.” He added Meyers has “no talent” and that NBC “should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

You can see Trump’s post below:

Trump previously called for Meyers and Jimmy Fallon to be fired in September; that happened right after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC for implying the man who shot conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was a Trump supporter — contrary to reports. And earlier this month, Trump said Meyers “may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.”

Meyers ripped Trump several times this past week, including saying he was the “most unpopular president of all time.” He also ragged on Trump for his comments on H-1B foreign visas during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, and said Trump was clearly “flustered” by the latest Epstein news this week.

“It’s taken 10 years, but we’re finally seeing a sizable portion of the MAGA base grow frustrated with Trump, both on policy and on the Epstein scandal,” Meyers claimed.

Congressional Democrats released emails on Wednesday where Epstein said Trump “spent a few hours” at his house, among other Trump-focused comments, which sparked an uproar online and in the media; 20,000 pages of Epstein-related documents were released by the House Oversight Committee soon after, and Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told Piers Morgan that the dead sex criminal “never” said Trump engaged in sexual misconduct.

Trump, on Friday, said Republicans pushing for more Epstein-related files to be released were falling for a Democrat “hoax.”