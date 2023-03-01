‘I Am Tired of Words!’ House Republican Blasts GOP Colleagues for ‘Doing Precious Damn Little’ About the Border

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) laid into some of his Republican colleagues in a fiery floor speech about the southern border on Wednesday.

The congressman noted that Thursday is Texas Independence Day, which commemorates the formation of the Republic of Texas after it broke away from Mexico in 1836. In his remarks, Roy invoked the Battle of the Alamo, where Mexican forces killed nearly all of the fort’s occupants during a two-week siege.

“But what did they declare independence for?” Roy said. “A federal government that opens our borders to cartels? A group of Republicans who campaign on securing the border, who run away in abject surrender refusing to actually do it? That’s the question before us right now. That’s the question for every member of the Republican conference. I’m speaking to you.”

Roy warned his GOP colleagues if they don’t vote to secure the southern border “now,” Americans have every right to lose faith in them:

Will Republicans honor their campaign commitments to secure the border – yes or no? What I am seeing right now from my Republican colleagues does not give me faith that they will stand up in the breach as did those men who stood on the wall at the Alamo. I am tired of words! Things are going to change in this body. If my Republican colleagues believe that they’re going to be moving through relatively meaningless provisions, doing precious damn little for the very people who sent us here to change things and they think that some of us are just going to go along for the ride, they are sorely mistaken. We will not.

In January, Roy called on Republicans to defund the Department of Homeland Security due to its handling of the border.

Republicans retook the House after November’s midterms, while Democrats retained control of the Senate. The House GOP eyes a looming debt ceiling crisis as an opportunity to leverage concessions from the Senate and the White House in exchange for raising the debt limit before the country defaults sometime this summer.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

