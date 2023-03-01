Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For MAGA ‘Safe Space’ After Tweeting She Was ‘Attacked’ in Restaurant

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviewed controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday night after the Georgia congresswoman claimed on Twitter she was “attacked” by an “insane woman” in a restaurant. The conversation between Hannity and Greene eventually led to Greene calling for a MAGA “safe space.”

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene wrote in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

Greene famously first made headlines by publicly confronting left-leaning activists and posting the clips.

After a discussion about the encounter, Hannity pivoted to help Greene clear up her recent call for a “national divorce.”

“I had you on both radio and TV on the issue of this national divorce. I want to, and it was obvious after I interviewed you that people do not understand what you’re saying,” Hannity began, adding:

So I want to get into more detail, which we got into in radio because we had more time. And you are not calling for secession in any way, shape or form. And and I even said that night, I said, I think the majority of Americans want us to be the United States of America. Let’s talk specifically about what you mean. You’re not talking about separate countries or secession. Is that correct?

“That’s right, Sean. And first of all, I want to thank you very much. You are one of the only ones that actually was willing to ask me what I’m talking about. Everyone else just talked about me and assumed what I was saying and accused me of trying to start a civil war, accusing me of secession and all kinds of things,” Greene replied.

Greene had previously attacked a FoxNews.com journalist for not reaching out to her for additional comments on her initial comments, which read, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” Greene added.

“What I’m talking about is reducing the size of our federal government and giving more power and control to our states to be the identity that they want to be, whether it’s blue or red, because the division in our country has gotten to a dangerous point, to the point where I experience it on a daily basis. Being attacked in public is no fun,” Greene concluded, adding:

But we also have to remember it’s not just elected members of Congress or famous, you know, Republican spokesmen or political commentators like you and others. But it’s also regular people, maybe people that wear a MAGA hat that have been attacked for years now. And we are fed up. We’re fed up with Democrat policies. We’re fed up with the woke ideology being shoved down our throat. And we’re tired of our children being brainwashed into these same ideas. We want our own safe space and we deserve it. And the federal government is so out of control, the debt is insane. We need to take power away from the federal government and rein that entity back in and truly let the states have the power and control they deserve.

“You’re talking about reducing the size power of the federal government, giving more power to the states. In other words, federalism is a good thing,” Hannity replied, reframing Greene’s remarks.

Greene, who famously shouted “liar” during President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address, received a reply on Twitter from one of the public figures she publicly harangued in the past.

Hate when that happens. I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff.

She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. https://t.co/N3bIFuFzgS — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 28, 2023

“Hate when that happens,” replied activist David Hogg. “I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

