House Republican Pledges to ‘Stop Funding’ the Dept. of Homeland Security Over Its Handling of the Border

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden over his border policies and said the new Republican-controlled House will stop funding the Department of Homeland Security when given the chance.

Biden visited the southern border with Mexico on Sunday for the first time during his presidency after conservatives called on him to do so for over a year. Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), have claimed the city of El Paso “sanitized” the area and uprooted migrant camps ahead of Biden’s visit.

El Paso’s mayor said the city routinely cleans up the areas in question.

In remarks delivered on the House floor on Monday, Roy echoed Abbott’s claim and then threatened to cut off funding for DHS, which is responsible for the nation’s borders.

“Well, I guess the president of the United States was able to find the southern border on a map,” Roy began. “Took him two years to finally get down to the southern border. And what happens? Everybody just goes around and cleans up everything that’s going on in El Paso.”

He went on to say upwards of 8,000 people cross the border every day before pledging that the House will cease funding DHS.

“So, it is time right now for the House majority to do our job,” Roy continued. “And we’re gonna have to stop funding a Department of Homeland Security that refuses to secure the border of the United States. And we’re gonna do that this year.”

Republicans have regularly criticized the DHS under the leadership of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with some even calling for his impeachment over his handling of the border crisis.

The federal government is funded through the end of September. With divided control of Congress, House Republicans have said they will seek spending cuts and indicated they will use their new majority as leverage to extract those and other concessions.

