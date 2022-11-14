‘I Don’t Want to Waste My Time’: Newly Elected GOP Rep. Tells Fox News Long List of Investigations Should Be Last Priority

Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) showed very little interest in House investigations into “culture war” issues in the next Congress, instead telling Fox News’s Sandra Smith he wants to focus on everyday issues to improve the lives of his constituents.

Smith kicked off the interview by noting Santos swung a blue seat and asked Santos how he did it.

“While my opponent kept going to rhetoric and partisanship, I just kept talking about bread and butter issues, kitchen table issues, things that keep people up at night,” Santos replied, adding:

Inflation, costs of fuel, the cost of energy, the cost of the inflationary impact on your salary. Just, you know, life and crime. Crime was a big issue, too. While I spoke about it, they said it was a conspiracy. And here we are. It was a 19-point swing from a Biden plus-10. I won it by nine and a half points.

“What do you believe is the message that voters sent with these elections, especially those seats that flipped?” Sandra asked of Santos, who the New York Times noted in 2020 was a self-described MAGA Republican and was present in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Enough is enough. New Yorkers, for the first time in almost five decades, are experiencing one-party rule from Albany down to the city, all the way to Washington, DC,” replied Santos, adding:

They had no one else to look to for the blame of what’s happened happening to them other than Democrats. So what we did and with our gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, who ran a fantastic campaign about the people, power for the people and by the people, was a message of common sense.

“And Democrats kept distracting them from the issues. Nobody wants to talk about distractions when they have issues. They have bills to pay, they have kids to feed, they have to keep a roof over their head. And that’s the agenda that we put on that ticket in New York. And that’s what we’re going to deliver here in Congress,” Santos added.

“Congressman-elect, you talk about priorities and you’re talking about a lot of what mattered most to voters in the in these last elections. You also have some in your party who are already promising to go big time on investigations, House investigations, if indeed the GOP takes back the majority in the House on COVID origin, school closures, big tech censorship, Hunter Biden, Mar-a-Lago raid, DOJ school board memo, the border crisis. Where do you stand on pushing for these investigations, noting that you just said inflation was the priority for your voters?” Smith asked, listing the many investigations that Republicans have vowed to open.

“You know my constituents and sent me here to waste time. They sent me here to work. Although there’s our party. If parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that’s their prerogative. I’m here to deliver results. I’m here to deliver prosperity. I’m here to defend the American dream. And that’s making American’s life easier,” Santos replied.

“So I don’t want to waste my time in Washington engaging in hyperpartisan issues. I want to come here to deliver results. I want to be able to go back to the district and bring dollars for public safety. I want to bring back dollars for education,” he continued, adding:

I want to bring back resources and making our country energy independent again. That’s what I’m focusing on and as my contributions to Congress. So, look, we can be part of investigations so long as it doesn’t clutter and sway us from the goal, which is making Americans’ life better, not worse.

“So just to circle back on that, first, I thought I could characterize it safely, that you see these investigations as a waste of time. But then it sounds like you would support some investigations,” Smith followed up.

“Oh, absolutely. Look, I’m not saying they’re a waste of time. I’m just saying that they shouldn’t hold priority over the issues at hand, which are affecting every American’s day-to-day life.”

“What we need to focus on is delivering results. Then we can start investigating. But I think that for at least the first six months, we should work on making this country energy-independent. We should work on reducing crime across metropolitan areas such as New York City. And then we can start talking about investigations,” Santos clarified.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com