Swing District Republican Shows ZERO Enthusiasm When Asked on Fox News If She Would Support Hunter Biden Investigations

Congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans (R-VA) showed absolutely no interest in House Republicans investigating Hunter Biden in the next Congress, in which she will be a freshman member. Kiggans unseated Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) in a hotly contested race in a key Virginia swing district on Tuesday.

Kiggans appeared on Fox News’s America Reports and was asked to respond to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) telling reporters she hopes House Republicans won’t replace policymaking with partisan investigations, something Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has explicitly promised to do.

“She said, I hope there won’t be two years of investigations. Where do you come down on that aspect?” anchor John Roberts asked Kiggans, in reference to Slotkin’s comments.

“Well, we have to do the right thing. Right. We have to lead by example. What’s best for the country? I think we’ve really gotten off track and we’ve seen that. And that’s why voters came out, especially in Virginia, in our second district, because they weren’t happy with the direction of things,” replied Kiggans, a Navy veteran, adding:

And we heard that time and time again at the doors. You know, something is off. Something is not right with the country. So how can we work together? It’s going to be a unified effort. But Republicans are going to need to be unified, especially in the U.S. House. I think we’ll have a slimmer majority than we may have hoped. So it’s going to be really important that that that messaging going forward of, you know, how can we help where people would need the help, which is in the economy and at the border in our communities, you know, but what are we going to do on the side?

“If I could, on the issue of investigations, would you support House investigations of Hunter Biden?” Roberts followed up, specifically asking about investigations into the president’s son.

“So what I’m focused on are the issues that why we won in this district was because of the economy, because we really sought to tell people, hey, we’re going to help you. We’re going to be able to put more money in your pocketbooks and lower those gas and grocery prices. And that’s where my focus is the economy, the border and our communities and families. That’s where my focus has been and will continue to be,” replied Kiggans.

“Congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans good to talk to you. Thank you so much. We will see you here in January,” Roberts concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

