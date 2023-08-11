‘I’m Glad They Didn’t Hang You,’ Iowa Man Tells Mike Pence

An attendee at the Iowa State Fair told former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday he was glad “they didn’t hang you” during the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

As Pence walked through the Iowa State Fair, an unidentified man approached Pence and his entourage and said, “I’m glad they didn’t hang you.”

The man then raised a thumbs up before reiterating, “I’m glad they didn’t hang him.”

“I’m glad they didn’t hang you,” one man says to Mike Pence as he passes by at the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/DSUo3RIZyV — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

Pence seemed oblivious to the comment as he was speaking to reporters at the time.

The remark was an obvious reference to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, when several supporters of former President Donald Trump could be heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after he refused to block the certification of the 2020 election results.

Gallows were also erected by protesters as Pence was evacuated from the Senate and Trump allegedly expressed support in private over the chants.

Other attendees at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday had less kind comments for Pence.

A group of Trump supporters heckled “Pence is a traitor!” and “You are far from a Christian!” at the former vice president as he walked through the fair.

During a Q&A, Pence was also asked, “Why did you commit treason on January 6?” and “How has life treated you since Tucker Carlson ruined your career?”

