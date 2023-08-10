‘Traitor!’ Mike Pence Heckled by Trump Supporters at Iowa State Fair

Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled by supporter of former President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, where both men delivered speeches.

“Trump 2024!” shouted one man in a “Make America Great Again” hat and “Team Trump” shirt as Pence could be seen walking through the fairground with his entourage.

Another woman dressed similarly then joined in with the heckles, shouting “MAGA!” and “Pence is a traitor!”

Some Trump supporters heckle Mike Pence as he arrives to a radio interview at the State Fair. “Pence is a traitor!” one yells. Appears like they were waiting for him. pic.twitter.com/0SDwI7d9d5 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

She continued, “Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence! You are far from a Christian!”

Pointing to her “Team Trump” shirt, the woman then told onlookers, “Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it. That guy, traitor. Traitor.”

According to Iowa Starting Line, one of the hecklers confirmed following the incident that they were “part of the Trump volunteer group that’s been organized at the State Fair.”

During his speech at the state fair, Pence avoided referring to Trump by name, instead opting to refer to him as the “former president” and his “former running mate.”

Trump’s speech is due to take place on Thursday evening, however Trump has been less shy to attack his former running mate by name.

Last week, Trump accused Pence of having “gone to the Dark Side” and wrote, “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

