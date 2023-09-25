The View‘s Ana Navarro admitted she was “shaken” by the stunning bribery allegations against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), someone she has known and worked with for decades.

“This one for me is not easy. I have known Bob Menendez for almost 30 years. I have worked with him on many, many issues,” Navarro said on Monday’s show, continuing:

There is not an important issue to the Latino community — there is not an important issue about freedom around the world, about freedom in Latin America that he has not been on the forefront of. He is the most senior Latino in Congress. He was the chair of the senate foreign relations committee. I can tell you I have worked with him time and time again, brought many wealthy clients to him, brought many issues in front of him. Never has there been any hint of improprieties. Never has he hinted about a payback or anything like that. So, I’m having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years. This is personally hard for me, but, you know, when I saw all the evidence I’m shaken. I’m hoping against hope that there is some sort of logical explanation.

Navarro added that she knows Menendez will not resign his senate seat.

“He beat this once, you know, he’s thinking, I’m, you know, ‘I can fight this. I’m going to fight this.’ He’s — I don’t think he’s going to resign. I think he’s going to go to trial on this. This looks ugly. This looks bad. This is hard to explain. I can’t come up with — with an explanation,” she said.

Co-host Sara Haines added, “And if he cared about people, which you typically think about people in public services caring about the people more than the power, he would absolutely and immediately resign.”

Menendez gave a press conference Monday in English and Spanish, where he denied the bribery charges against him.

