Iowa GOP Leader Puts ‘Fearful Amateur’ Trump on Blast: ‘If He’s Too Chicken to Talk to Our Governor, How Can He Possibly Win the Presidency?’

The Republican majority leader in Iowa’s House of Representatives tore into former president Donald Trump over his arrogance in a scathing op-ed headlined “Trump Should Stop Insulting Iowans” published on Sunday night.

Rep. Matt Windschitl, a Republican who has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary, was particularly enraged by Trump’s decision to decline a one-on-one interview with Governor Kim Reynolds (R).

“His absence speaks volumes about Trump’s view of Iowa, Iowans, our governor and our role in the primary process. Along with snubbing the Fair-Side Chat, Trump’s mistreatment of Gov. Reynolds signals he has lost touch with the values and traditions that make Iowa unique,” argued Windschitl.

“He’s attacked Gov. Reynolds for supporting pro-life policies, and belittled her mercilessly for simply doing what a Republican leader in Iowa should do: Staying neutral as the primary moves forward, and allowing Iowa voters to decide their Republican Presidential nominee,” he continued, submitting that his comments about Reynolds had “revealed a petty vindictiveness unbecoming of a former president.”

In a particularly withering excerpt, Windschitl charged Trump with both cowardice and an inability to prevail against President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election:

Donald Trump has thumbed his nose at some of our proudest traditions, and insulted leaders and Iowans who have upheld those traditions with dignity and strength. His arrogant refusal to immerse himself in the Fair-Side Chat is simply another signal he’s lost a step as a candidate — and that his streak of losing elections himself and bringing down the Republican Party is set to continue. Iowans support strong, mature leaders seeking to earn their vote, not fearful amateurs. Put simply: If he’s too chicken to talk to our Governor, how can he possibly win the presidency?

Last month, Trump claimed responsibility for Reynolds’ 2018 gubernatorial victory, remarking on Truth Social that he “ENDORSED her, did big Rallies & she won.”

“Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!” he added.

