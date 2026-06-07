Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo went ballistic on New York Democrats for pushing a new bill that will change the term “mother” to “gestating parent” in state documents.

“That’s disgusting, OK! That is DISGUSTING!” Bartiromo vented on Sunday Morning Futures.

She went off on the bill — which was passed by the state Senate last week and will now head to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) desk for approval — after her guest, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), brought it up. Bartiromo put her hand to her head and laughed for a moment, before jumping in and ripping it to shreds.

“I saw that, Oh my God!” Bartiromo said.

“We’re not supposed to say mother and father now?!” she continued, before calling it disgusting. “What a mother goes through — a woman goes through to have a child and to raise that child, and parents — now we have to take that away from them? Calling them mother and father?!”

Tenney agreed with her, saying it was an “absurdity.”

She said it’s one of many reasons native New Yorkers are fleeing to “places like Florida, where there’s freedom and common sense,” because the Democrats are so “off the rails.” Tenney pointed to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) as two top examples of the bad politicians the Dems support.

Fox News reported on the bill last week, saying “‘mother’ becomes ‘gestating parent,’ ‘father’ becomes ‘non-gestating parent,’ and ‘paternity’ becomes ‘parentage.'”

That report added:

Democrats who drafted the legislation claimed the wording shift would promote “inclusivity,” while critics claim the change is unnecessary, with the legislative session having ended for the year on Thursday… Hochul said during a news conference that she isn’t familiar with the proposal, but promised to review it. “I have until the end of the year to review them and make a decision, so I won’t be commenting on pending legislation,” Hochul said.

Watch above.

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