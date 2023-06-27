‘It Smells Bad’: Nikki Haley Suggests Biden’s ‘Love For His Son Greater Than the Love For His Country’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley proposed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s “love for his son” Hunter Biden was “greater than the love for his country.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Tuesday, Haley reacted to The View co-host Ana Navarro’s claims that Hunter Biden’s legal problems were a “story of a father’s love,” given President Joe Biden’s support, and that President Biden was “a father first, take it or leave it.”

After watching the clip, Haley questioned, “Is the love for his son greater than the love for his country? Because that’s what it looks like. It smells bad.”

She continued:

There’s clearly something there and there’s clearly something that needs to be found out. This is about accountability. Whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we’ve gotta have accountability. If you don’t address this, it will happen again, and we can’t have a situation where we think a president is compromised. We can’t have a situation where we have a son going rogue, raising money, threatening, or saying that he can get things that he can’t. And so I think if the Department of Justice can’t handle this, then I think Congress is right to go ahead and step forward. We’ve got to start taking these kinds of issues seriously and we’ve gotta bring ethics back to D.C.

After it was announced last week that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two tax crime charges and “admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail,” a White House spokesperson issued a statement saying, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

Just a month before it was announced that Hunter Biden would plead guilty, President Biden told MSNBC that his son had “done nothing wrong.”

Biden said at the time, “My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Watch above via Fox News.

