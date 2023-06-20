White House Issues Statement on Hunter Biden Plea Deal

White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sams has issued a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden following the news of Hunter Biden‘s plea deal on three federal charges:

The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax charges and will enter a pre-trial diversion program related to a third federal gun charge. Biden’s lawyer has signaled that the deal marks the end of the five-year investigation into the president’s son.

President Biden has steadfastly stood by his son, publicly expressing his support while the younger Biden has been the subject of legal troubles and personal issues. That said, the president has been dismissive of those who have targeted the Biden family for their past business dealings. Those investigations by congressional Republicans are ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

