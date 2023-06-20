Flashback: Biden Said His Son Hunter Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ a Month Before He Was Charged With Federal Crimes

President Joe Biden insisted that his son Hunter Biden had done nothing wrong as recently as last month, just weeks before he was charged with federal crimes.

The Washington Post broke the news that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors and “admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail” on Tuesday morning, and the president and First Lady quickly issued a short statement on the matter.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” it read.

But during a May interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, the president sang a different tune, one contrary to the finding of the Department of Justice. The exchange went like this:

RUHLE: You’re also facing something personal. And while there’s no ties to you, your own son could be charged by your Department of Justice. UNKNOWN: (OFF MIC) RUHLE: How — how will that impact your presidency? BIDEN: It will not because he has done nothing wrong. And I’m proud of him. (CROSSTALK) RUHLE: Just — since they were talking, sir, just — can I ask you that again? Because the — you gave your answer, but our audio was messed up. Can I just ask you that again? You don’t have to answer. If I may? Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you. Your son, while there’s no ties to you, could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency? BIDEN: First of all, my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.

Biden had previously insisted that Hunter had “did nothing wrong” during a Democratic primary debate in 2019. Then during an October 2020 general election debate with Donald Trump, Biden called the New York Post’s story about his son’s abandoned laptop “a bunch of garbage,” citing a letter written by former national security officials that his own campaign had helped initiate. The contents of the Post’s story were later substantiated.

Watch above via MSNBC.

