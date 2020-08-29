Jacob Blake Sr, the father of Jacob Blake, spoke before a large Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin sharing details of the emotional conversations he had with his bedridden son.

“My son, the other day when I was in the hospital — give me a second,” Blake said as his voice began to crack. “He grabbed my hand — he closed my hand and he said, ‘Daddy, I love you. You know I love you.’ I said, man, listen, I love you more than anything in the world. He said, ‘I didn’t think you were going to come.’ What? Man, I got in the car, y’all, and drove all night.”

Blake continued recalling, “Then my baby said, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times?’ I said, ‘baby, they weren’t supposed to shoot you at all.'”

“I know — I know there’s a lot of parents out here in this crowd, you cannot imagine what it feels like to look at your baby, paralyzed from the waist down, shackled, shackled, where was my son going? They already put him in the bed! What was the shackle for?!”

Blake went on to call for an end to violence and looting from the protesters adding, “If you tear it up, then we will have nowhere to go. I don’t want you all to be homeless. I don’t want you to be store-less.

“I don’t want you not to be able to buy your sons, daughters, and grandbabies and the milk that they need. Do me a favor, my nation is asking you, stop it, stop it,” Blake continued. “Show them for one night we don’t have to tear up nothing for one night.”

“Back behind that fence,” he concluded as he pointed to the police, “they’ll put a cap in your ass. That’s what they’re here for. I want no caps no more! I want no caps no more!”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

