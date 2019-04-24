Jared Kushner Defends Himself After Hasan Minhaj’s Brutal Takedown: I’ll Put Pressure on Saudi Crown Prince ‘Privately’

Top White House staffer and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner has responded to comedian Hasan Minhaj calling him out for his ties to Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Minhaj’s comments were made during the ritzy Time magazine gala held in New York City on Tuesday.

During a toast, Minhaj quipped about how Kushner could “WhatsApp MBS” and help activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

“I know there’s a lot of very powerful people here, and it would be crazy if there was a high-ranking official in the White House that could WhatsApp MBS and say, ‘Hey, maybe you could help that person get out of prison because they don’t deserve it?’” Minhaj said.

.@hasanminhaj called out Jared Kushner to his face for his relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the #TIME100 Gala https://t.co/KMwukbeE2B pic.twitter.com/6jjtwAg2Ql — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

In response, Kushner told Page Six “we’ll see.”

Page Six reports:

Kushner told us that he was primarily focused on “advancing America’s interests in the region,” but said he has spoken to MBS about Saudi accountability for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and the treatment of al-Hathloul. He said, “I will continue to put pressure on privately.” When asked whether MBS will take action, he added, “We’ll see.”

Kushner had also said earlier at the TIME Summit that he is “not going to dispute” that the Saudis were behind Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi’s grisly death.

[photo via Getty Images]

