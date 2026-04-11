Former first lady Michelle Obama argued the United States is going through a “janky” era under President Donald Trump.

On her IMO Podcast, which Obama co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, Obama and comedian Hasan Minhaj agreed the current “version” of the U.S. is “janky.”

“That’s the 2.0 of life and when we talk about, how do you feel about the country? You know, there are versions of the country that happen, right? And the new version doesn’t make the old one bad. It’s necessary for growth. And I think we’re in just a janky version,” the former first lady said.

“S**t is jank right now. It’s super jank,” Minhaj added.

Obama pointed to Minnesota and the response in and out of Minneapolis following federal immigration agents earlier this year shooting and killing two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, while carrying out the administration’s mass deportation orders.

“Right now I’m kind of digging the way folks are beginning to respond, right? I mean, Minnesota, powerful stuff. I mean it was a powerful reminder of what a community of people can do and are willing to do to protect one another,” she said.

Americans started “taking things for granted,” Obama added.

“When you’re not so janky, you don’t have to prove that, right? And so we haven’t been this janky for a while,” she said. “And I think our muscle of understanding our truth just got a little lax. We started taking things for granted, right.”

Watch above via the IMO Podcast.

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