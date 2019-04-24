Hasan Minaj Calls Out Jared Kushner’s Ties to Mohammad Bin Salman to His Face

Comedian Hanan Minhaj used his speech at the 2019 TIME 100 Summit to roast Jared Kushner over his connections with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Minhaj used his speech to the gala last night to honor Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi activist on TIME’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential people who is currently in prison for her women’s rights advocacy in the kingdom. Kushner was in the room as Minhaj delivered this speech, during which, the former Daily Show correspondent wondered what would happen if somebody could just message Salman on WhatsApp and urge him to let al-Hathloul go free.

“This is a very — this is a very powerful room, and you know, I know there’s a lot of very powerful people here. It would be crazy if — I don’t know, if there was just like a — I don’t know, like, if there was a high-ranking official in the White House that could WhatsApp MBS and say, “Hey, maybe you could help that person get out of prison because they don’t deserve it,” but that would be crazy. That would be — that person would have to be in the room, but that’s just a good comedy premise.”

The remarks were most likely a subtle dig at Kushner since previous reports have documented that Kushner and Salman are connected on WhatsApp and have used it to exchange information and conduct government business. Kushner’s use of the app has been scrutinized before due to reporting that he was corresponding with Salman during investigations into Jamal Khashoggi‘s murder

