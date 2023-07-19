Jim Jordan Goes Right After the Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Running the Hunter Biden Probe in Fiery Hearing Opener: ‘Can’t Get His Story Straight’

House Republicans on the Oversight Committee got their chance to put the heat on David Weiss, the prosecutor in charge of the Hunter Biden probe, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasted no time Wednesday striking at the integrity of Weiss, accusing him of changing his story in his opening statement:

The question is, who are you going to believe? April 26th in front of the United States Senate, the attorney general said David Weiss is in charge of the investigation. October 7th, in a meeting with Gary Shapley, one of the whistleblowers, David Weiss said, “I’m not the deciding official.” Who are you going to believe? On February 28th, I wrote the attorney general asking him why there’s no special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. He didn’t respond, which is unusual in and of itself.

They always respond to the Judiciary Committee when we write something to them. I wrote again on May 25th. Again, the attorney general didn’t respond, but David Weiss did. And here’s what he said. June 7th, he said this: “I have been granted ultimate authority over the matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges.” That’s what the U.S. attorney said on June 7th. Three weeks later, Mr. Weiss wrote me again and he said this: “I stand by what I wrote, but I wish to expand.” Wow. Already changing his story 23 days later. And he said this: “My charging authority is geographically limited to my home district.” Well, wait a minute. You just told me 23 days before you have ultimate authority. Now you change it. Then again, on July 10th, Mr. Weiss wrote Senator [Lindsey] Graham and he said this paragraph 2: “To clarify, I have not requested special counsel designation. Rather, I had discussions with departmental officials.”

Mr. Weiss can’t get his story straight. Three different stories in a five-week time frame on June 7th. He’s Tarzan. He’s super. I got ultimate authority. I can do what I want. File charges where I want. When I want. How I want. June 30th. Well, actually, no, I can’t. And then, of course, on July 10th, he says, to clarify, I haven’t requested special counsel status, but I’ve been talking to the folks at Main Justice. Three different positions and a little over a month.