Whistleblower: Investigators ‘Weren’t Allowed to Ask Questions’ About President Biden or ‘Include Certain Names’ During Hunter Probe

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley claimed on Wednesday that he and other agents at the IRS “weren’t allowed to ask questions about dad” or “include certain names” during their investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“If there is money that’s going elsewhere, whether it’s to President Biden or elsewhere, we need to follow the investigative steps to ensure that happens,” said Shapley to Fox News anchor Bret Baier. “And they were just not allowed in this particular investigation.”

Shapley told Baier that Hunter Biden received “around $8.3 million” from China, Ukraine, and Romania between 2014 and 2019.

Asked about President Biden’s involvement, Shapley said, “We weren’t allowed to ask questions about dad. We weren’t allowed to ask about the big guy. We weren’t allowed to include certain names and document requests and search warrants. So we were precluded from following that line of questioning.”

He continued:

We were conducting an investigation of Hunter Biden and we were trying to follow the normal process. We were trying to get to the bottom of it, and ultimately if it was going to lead to another individual, you know, we should follow that to determine what is actually happening. But, you know, there were definitely hindrances that I’ve never seen before in my fourteen years concerning this investigation that didn’t allow us to follow through an investigation of any other individual, to include President Biden.

Shapley said that while he wasn’t “frustrated about the outcome” of the investigation because it was out of his control, what did frustrate him “is that we were hindered when we were conducting this investigation.”

On Wednesday, the New York Times confirmed one of the allegations made by Shapley about the IRS’ investigation into Hunter Biden, who pleaded guilty this month to just two federal tax charges in what critics called a “sweetheart” plea deal.

President Biden has denied any involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com