BREAKING: Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Crimes, Likely Avoiding Jail Time

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges – two tax misdemeanors — and will enter a diversion program related to an additional gun charge.

President Biden’s son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Any proposed plea deal would have to be approved by a federal judge, and it was not immediately clear what day Hunter Biden, 53, might appear in court to enter his guilty plea. The agreement caps an investigation that was opened in 2018 during the Trump administration, and has generated intense interest and criticism since 2020 from Republican politicians who accused the Biden administration of reluctance to pursue the case. The terms of the proposed deal — negotiated with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from President Donald Trump’s administration — are likely to face similar scrutiny.

Assuming there are no last-minute changes or complications, the deal would most likely resolve the investigation without Mr. Biden facing a federal prison sentence.

‘With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.’

BREAKING: Hunter Biden is being charged w/ a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors.

He is pleading guilty to the tax offenses and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on illegally possessing a gun while addicted to a controlled substance.https://t.co/rFQxN4IbWH pic.twitter.com/Ri5RViLnCC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 20, 2023

