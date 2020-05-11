Lis Smith, the former spokeswoman for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, was roasted on Monday after suggesting Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden should be added to popular battle royale video game Fortnite in an effort to boost support.

In an interview with Politico, Smith recalled rapper Travis Scott’s virtual Fortnite concert in April, where he appeared as a hologram.

“Stefan Smith, who had done digital work for Pete Buttigieg, cited the other day Travis Scott’s take-over of Fortnite, and how that was a really creative way to think about it,” she said.

“If we could do that with Joe Biden… and project it against the Grand Canyon, that might be a little bit ambitious, but we could have exclusive musical content from some of the biggest musical artists in the game at this driving eyeballs to the convention so that people watch them,” she suggested.

The odd idea was soon mocked, with video game news outlet Kotaku responding, “It’s not surprising that Democrats might think something similar could be done to pump energy back into a campaign whose most recent notable event was a digital town hall plagued by technical hiccups and glitches.”

Kotaku went on to liken Smith’s suggestion to the time 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton remarked, “Pokemon Go to the polls!” when Pokemon Go had become the latest viral success, before concluding, “It’s unclear if anyone is taking Smith’s cringey spitballing seriously at a time when the actual President is suggesting people drink bleach as a pandemic ravages the country. At the very least, ejaculating a giant Biden avatar onto one of the nation’s natural wonders might be a step up from hiding their candidate inside an honest-to-god podcast bunker.”

Smith’s suggestion was also ridiculed on social media, where the image of a holographic Biden projected against the Grand Canyon in Fortnite started to become a meme.

Sorry you don’t have a job anymore, anyway here’s a video of joe biden dabbing on Fortnite — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2020

Please have Joe Biden dab in Fortnite https://t.co/cTRym0tz7p — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 11, 2020

FYI this is not the 1st time Giant Joe Biden like Travis Scott in Fortnite idea has been floated publicly. let’s go people! https://t.co/gdnvnNA688 pic.twitter.com/7QjoKzjfrP — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 11, 2020

1. No one wants to see Joe Biden play fortnite 2. Maybe just promote Medicare for all or student loan relief or, you know, things young people actually care about 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i7v07BvSgX — Justin L. Hunte (@TheCompanyMan) May 11, 2020

travis scott. fortnite. joe biden. grand canyon. these are the final words I am able to breathe to the nurse as she increases my morphine https://t.co/eOM6eXo3u5 — libby watson (@libbycwatson) May 11, 2020

please stop stealing our drafts https://t.co/orJ3QiYJ4i — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 11, 2020

