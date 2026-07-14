Ossoff, Warnock Fire Back at Report Trump Will Announce Georgia Wins Were ‘Illegitimate’: ‘Donald Trump’s Spiral Continues’

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time attacking a report claiming President Donald Trump plans to push long-debunked conspiracy theories about Georgia’s 2020 election results in an upcoming speech, with Ossoff slamming the commander in chief as a fearful, ‘failed president.’

Ossoff and Warnock were elected by razor-thin margins in the heated 2020 elections, with both races going to runoffs.

The pair helped Democrats take control of the chamber as Trump also lost the White House to Joe Biden — a defeat the president has yet to accept.

Trump announced on Monday via a Truth Social post that he plans to speak to the nation on Thursday evening, with subsequent reports claiming the president intends to push new allegations about the 2020 election, and the legitimacy of Ossoff and Warnock’s victories.

Ossoff went on the offensive in a scathing X post, tying Trump’s speech and conspiracies to the upcoming midterms and his own opponent, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA).

“Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms,” Ossoff wrote.

“So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights. This is a disaster for Trump puppet Mike Collins,” he added.

Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms. So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights. This is a disaster… https://t.co/AgFEg3RfbW — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 14, 2026

“Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election,” Ossoff continued.

“From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat. I’m asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia.”

Warnock posted his own statement on X:

Donald Trump is at war with our democracy and Georgia is ground zero. But this is John Lewis’ Georgia. We are not intimidated. We are not moved. Mr. President, instead of attacking our democracy, why don’t you do something about the high cost of gas, housing, and health care? — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 14, 2026

“Donald Trump is trying to cast doubt on 2020 to justify interfering in 202,” he added. “We see what he is doing and it will not work. Stay vigilant.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!