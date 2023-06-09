Josh Hawley Accuses Biden of Personally Attempting to ‘Jail’ Trump: ‘We Don’t Have a Republic Anymore’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) turned it up to 11 on Thursday evening, pinning the indictment of former president Donald Trump on his successor in a Fox News appearance.

Trump was indicted for the second time this year on Thursday, this time by the Department of Justice for holding onto classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and refusing to willingly turn many them over to the proper authorities.

He reportedly faces seven separate charges for illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, and conspiracy. The former president himself broke the news on Truth Social, announcing that “the corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted,” and deeming it a “DARK DAY for the United States of America.”

On The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham, Hawley concurred, even going so far as to assert that the news marked the end of the American republic:

If the President in power can just jail his political opponents, which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight, we don’t have a Republic anymore. We don’t have the rule of law. We don’t have the Constitution. Our Constitution is built on the basic rule of law and due process, and nobody should be in doubt of what’s happening tonight. Joe Biden and his cronies are trying to take out their chief political opponent. This has never happened before in American history, Laura—we are in dangerous, dangerous waters, and it is because of Joe Biden.

Ingraham went on to bring up reports from other networks and outlets that Biden was completely removed from the investigatory and prosecutorial process around the classified documents case, citing a New York Times report claiming that Biden had privately expressed his desire for Attorney General Merrick Garland to “act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

According to that report, Biden “confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted,” but never “communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland.” Trump is still under investigation for actions pertaining to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“They always claim that Biden’s hands are clean. But clearly, Merrick Garland if he’s able to read — and he’s very smart so he does read — they know what Biden wants done here! They know what has to be done before this election takes place,” argued Ingraham.

The White House has said that it did not learn of Trump’s indictment until Thursday evening when the media began to report on it. While Trump has previously said that he declassified the relevant documents before absconding with them in 2021, CNN has obtained a recording of him admitting that some of the documents were “highly confidential” and “secret.”

