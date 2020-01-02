comScore

Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary

By Charlie NashJan 2nd, 2020, 9:23 am

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday.

In a statement, Castro declared, “It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

CNN Political Correspondent MJ Lee claimed the announcement was, “In some ways, maybe not surprising, because this is a candidate who, despite his efforts, was never able to really break through amid the very large democratic field, even though he had some memorable moments.”

“He was not able to gain that political momentum. One of the biggest signs of that recently was the fact he was not on the last debate stage,” she commented. “So, when you’re not able to qualify for these debates, you’re not able to raise the kind of money and to continue your campaign. You get to a point where you are not able to see a political path forward.”

Fellow Democratic presidential candidates made tributes to Castro following the announcement, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who thanked him for “being a powerful voice,” and “sticking up for underrepresented communities.”

