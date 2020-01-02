For the second time in the last 3 months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled plans to visit Ukraine.

Pompeo was supposed to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days as part of a trip he planned on taking to Ukraine and four other countries. The State Department announced on Thursday, however, that the trip has been rescheduled so Pompeo can monitor the situation in Baghdad after an attack on the U.S. Embassy of Iraq.

Pompeo will “continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” the State Department announced in a comment picked up by Politico.

Pompeo was supposed to journey to Kyiy last year in November, but those plans were cancelled as the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment firestorm overshadowed the Trump administration in recent months. This makes for an interesting coincidence since, throughout the impeachment process, Pompeo was connected to the scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Trump’s political opponents.

Months ago, Pompeo was visibly angry when asked about how Ambassador Gordon Sondland told Congress that the secretary of state ordered U.S. diplomats to work with Rudy Giuliani on his Ukraine endeavors. Since then, documents from the State Department have shown that Pompeo had a number of phone conversations with Giuliani, who was unsatisfied about his level access to Pompeo because he was “trying and getting nowhere through regular channels.”

Watch above, via NBC.

