JUST IN: Arizona Certifies Biden’s 2020 Win in the Middle of Team Trump’s State Election Hearing

By Ken MeyerNov 30th, 2020, 1:51 pm

President Donald Trump’s team is in Arizona to continue his legal battle against the 2020 election results, though it appears all for naught since the state has now certified the victories of President-elect Joe Biden and Senate candidate Mark Kelly.

Arizona was one of several battleground states that came into contention after switching from Trump to Biden, but on Monday, officials announced that Biden defeated Trump by more than 10,000 votes, so his victory will be certified along with Kelly’s. Governor Doug Ducey also issued a statement that “I will be signing official documentation today. That will be hand delivered to the Secretary of the United States Senate, so that Arizona’s newest senator can be sworn into office as swiftly as possible.”

The news comes as Rudy Giuliani and his Trump team legal colleagues continue their testimony before Arizona Republican officials. This has consisted of Team Trump advancing the president’s evidence-free mass voter fraud claims and conspiracy theories, though Giuliani reportedly asked officials to override the certification in response to the development.

