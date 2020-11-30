President Donald Trump’s team is in Arizona to continue his legal battle against the 2020 election results, though it appears all for naught since the state has now certified the victories of President-elect Joe Biden and Senate candidate Mark Kelly.

Arizona was one of several battleground states that came into contention after switching from Trump to Biden, but on Monday, officials announced that Biden defeated Trump by more than 10,000 votes, so his victory will be certified along with Kelly’s. Governor Doug Ducey also issued a statement that “I will be signing official documentation today. That will be hand delivered to the Secretary of the United States Senate, so that Arizona’s newest senator can be sworn into office as swiftly as possible.”

Breaking: Arizona election results certified. Biden wins state by 10,500 votes. AZ's GOP governor, AG & chief justice in attendance for certification — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 30, 2020

BREAKING: Arizona has certified its election results. Joe Biden wins the state. Mark Kelly will likely be sworn in as the United States Senator tomorrow. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 30, 2020

Gov. Ducey: "I will be signing official documentation today. That will be hand delivered to the Secretary of the United States Senate, so that Arizona's newest senator can be sworn into office as swiftly as possible. " — Meg Cunningham (@Meg_Cunn) November 30, 2020

The news comes as Rudy Giuliani and his Trump team legal colleagues continue their testimony before Arizona Republican officials. This has consisted of Team Trump advancing the president’s evidence-free mass voter fraud claims and conspiracy theories, though Giuliani reportedly asked officials to override the certification in response to the development.

As Giuliani testifies to Arizona GOP legislators about unfounded claims of fraud, the state government certified Biden's victory. Giuliani is asking the GOP lawmakers to step in and override the certification. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 30, 2020

