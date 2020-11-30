President Donald Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are taking part in a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature that began Monday morning on the integrity of the 2020 election.

Giuliani began speaking a bit before high noon, where he started by touting conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Giuliani starts things off in Arizona… pushing conspiracies about Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 30, 2020

Following the start of the hearing, Trump via Twitter encouraged people to tune in, adding, “Big ‘stuff.’ Enjoy!”

Trump legal team in Arizona and on @OANN now. Big “stuff”. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Watch the stream live above, via NTD.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]