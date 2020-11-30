WATCH LIVE: Trump Lawyers Rudy Giuliani And Jenna Ellis Partake In Arizona State Election Hearing
President Donald Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are taking part in a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature that began Monday morning on the integrity of the 2020 election.
Giuliani began speaking a bit before high noon, where he started by touting conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Giuliani starts things off in Arizona… pushing conspiracies about Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 30, 2020
Following the start of the hearing, Trump via Twitter encouraged people to tune in, adding, “Big ‘stuff.’ Enjoy!”
Trump legal team in Arizona and on @OANN now. Big “stuff”. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020
Watch the stream live above, via NTD.
