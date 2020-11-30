comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Lawyers Rudy Giuliani And Jenna Ellis Partake In Arizona State Election Hearing

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 30th, 2020, 11:57 am

President Donald Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are taking part in a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature that began Monday morning on the integrity of the 2020 election.

Giuliani began speaking a bit before high noon, where he started by touting conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Following the start of the hearing, Trump via Twitter encouraged people to tune in, adding, “Big ‘stuff.’ Enjoy!”

Watch the stream live above, via NTD.

