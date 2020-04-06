comScore

JUST IN: Wisconsin Gov. Announces Postponement of Tuesday’s 2020 Primary Amid Backlash

By Ken MeyerApr 6th, 2020, 2:28 pm

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) announced on Monday he would order a postponement of the elections that were scheduled to happen in his state tomorrow.

The governor sent out a press release saying all in-person voting for statewide and local elections would be pushed back to June 9. In a statement to Politico, Evers explained that his constituents bombarded him with concerns that in-person voting would lead to widespread breaches in social distancing, which would risk new outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“The virus directs us as to what our decision-making is, not human beings, and clearly I am following the science, as I always have,” said Evers. “Given that, I felt that the governor is the one who has to step up and stand for those people that aren’t having their voices heard.”

Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained her own confirmation from Evers, plus she heard that the governor expects the decision to be challenged and eventually reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Nonetheless, the news comes as a sigh of relief among political observers worried that tomorrow’s elections could’ve been a massive safety hazard while the virus is still spreading.

