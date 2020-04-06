JUST IN: Wisconsin Gov. Announces Postponement of Tuesday’s 2020 Primary Amid Backlash

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) announced on Monday he would order a postponement of the elections that were scheduled to happen in his state tomorrow.

The governor sent out a press release saying all in-person voting for statewide and local elections would be pushed back to June 9. In a statement to Politico, Evers explained that his constituents bombarded him with concerns that in-person voting would lead to widespread breaches in social distancing, which would risk new outbreaks of the coronavirus.

BREAKING: ‘Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election’ pic.twitter.com/BsBvF1Lw9g — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) April 6, 2020

“The virus directs us as to what our decision-making is, not human beings, and clearly I am following the science, as I always have,” said Evers. “Given that, I felt that the governor is the one who has to step up and stand for those people that aren’t having their voices heard.”

Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained her own confirmation from Evers, plus she heard that the governor expects the decision to be challenged and eventually reviewed by the Supreme Court.

“I’m standing up for them. I’m standing up for those people who are afraid and that’s why I’m doing this,” he told me. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) April 6, 2020

Nonetheless, the news comes as a sigh of relief among political observers worried that tomorrow’s elections could’ve been a massive safety hazard while the virus is still spreading.

Good to hear. Was a dumb idea to endanger so many people waiting in lines https://t.co/z0onFUknl8 — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) April 6, 2020

… after weeks of claiming he didn’t have the authority to do so? WTF dude https://t.co/ysJw8AfdPl — Fiddler (@cFidd) April 6, 2020

Not sure why it took this long, but glad wiser heads prevailed. https://t.co/mWP4lpXtLL — GregorydJohnsen (@gregorydjohnsen) April 6, 2020

