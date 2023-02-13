Karine Jean-Pierre Addresses the Balloon in the Room: ‘There is No Indication of Aliens’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called for a tone-down in public speculations by saying there’s “no indication of aliens” with the airborne objects the U.S. has shot out of the sky in recent days.

Days after the U.S. shot down the Chinese spy balloon that traversed across America, the U.S. military took action against three more airborne objects that were detected in North American airspace. Details have been scarce about these high-altitude objects, so between that and open-ended statements from officials, there has been a surge of speculation about whether these objects could be extraterrestrial in origin.

As Jean-Pierre kicked off the White House’s press briefing on Monday, she quickly attempted to rein in the speculation about aliens.

“There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” she emphasized. “Wanted to make sure the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it was important for us to say that from here, because we’ve been hearing about that.”

Jean-Pierre’s statement drew laughs from the press pool, and she ended the exchange by telling reporters she, too, is a fan of the movie E.T.



