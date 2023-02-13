NORAD Commander Doesn’t Rule Out Aliens in Spate of Unidentified Objects, New York Times Alters Story About It

Speaking on a conference call Sunday, Air Force General Glen VanHerck was asked whether the United States has ruled out the possibility that the “objects” that have been spotted and shot down over North America are extraterrestrial in origin.

A New York Times article on Sunday contained this paragraph:

The incursions seemed to become so common that Biden administration officials have found themselves issuing private assurances that there is no evidence that they involve extraterrestrial activity. But officials also acknowledge privately that the longer they are unable to provide a public explanation for the provenance of the objects, the more speculation grows.

NYT Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper, who co-wrote the article, asked about this tidbit during the presser, directing her question to NORAD commander VanHerck.

“Because you still haven’t been able to tell us what these things are that we are shooting out of the sky, that raises the question, have you ruled out aliens or extraterrestrial terrestrials?” asked Cooper. “And if so, why? Because that is what everyone is asking us right now.”

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” said VanHerck. “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point. We continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it.”

After the presser, the article at the New York Times was changed, and the paragraph above removed. At a different point in the article, it now has this added:

Asked during a news conference on Sunday whether he had ruled out extraterrestrial origins, Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, the commander of the Air Force’s Northern Command, said, “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.” But in interviews Sunday, national security officials discounted any thoughts that what the Air Force shot out of the sky represented any sort of alien visitors. No one, one senior official said, thinks these things are anything other than devices fashioned here on Earth.

Although that does update and add to the story on the subject of the public’s imagination regarding UFOs, it leaves out entirely the news that the Biden administration was making “private assurances” to people that we weren’t being invaded from space – reporting that no longer appears anywhere in the article.

The question that remains is whether this is a sudden rash of unknown objects with unknown intent over American cities and states, or whether this is how it has been for some time but the public is only now being made aware of it thanks to the civilian photos and videos of the spy balloon over Montana.

