Katie Porter Cracks a Joke in New Ad About Viral Clip of Her Raging at Staffer

Former California Rep. Katie Porter (D) made an interesting artistic decision in her new gubernatorial ad — she joked about the time she screamed at a staffer to “get out of my f*cking shot!”

Porter was all smiles while referencing her now-infamous rant, which was unearthed by Politico last year. Behind-the-scenes footage from 2021 showed Porter fuming at a masked staffer who was seen behind her as the California liberal recorded a video for ex-President Joe Biden.

The staffer told Porter she was simply trying to inform her that one of her statements about electric vehicles in the video was “incorrect.”

“OK, you also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot!” Porter screeched.

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my fucking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration. The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

That led to some bad headlines for Porter, but she apparently believes the axiom “all publicity is good publicity,” because her new governor ad makes light of it.

At the end of her ad, Porter turns and looks at a bunch of supporters behind her and says, “Now, could you guys please get out of my shot.” Porter then turns back around and smiles as the crowd laughs at her “joke”; the laughter sounded like it was from a ’90s sitcom that used a laugh track.

The supporters behind Porter are standing in a park and holding a bunch of signs. Some of the phrases on those signs include: “Dump Trump,” “Call Out Racism,” and “Abolish ICE.”

Porter talked to KRON 4 in San Francisco on Monday about her ad.

She said it showed she is “able to laugh at herself and show that she’s grown.”

“I think that is the mark of leadership, and I want to show people that,” Porter added.

Reporter Nikki Laurenzo then said Porter’s new ad will certainly lead to people watching the clip where she raged at her staffer. Porter said it was not her “best moment,” but that she has shown on the campaign trail that she “can do better.”

About 8% of Californians support Porter in the crowded race to replace Gavin Newsom (D) as California’s next governor.

Most polls show Republican Steve Hilton — who received President Donald Trump’s “COMPLETE” endorsement — or former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) with a narrow lead.

Watch her ad above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!