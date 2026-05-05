Billionaire GOP megadonor Ken Griffin has thrown in the towel on Republicans holding the House in this year’s midterm elections, calling it “almost a certainty” that democrats will win.

Griffin, who is the founder of Citadel, told CNBC’s Sara Eisen that the American people have “had it” when it comes to inflation.

“Now [Donald] Trump is president, people want to see that return to having more purchasing power at the cash register,” he said. “If you look at the price of eggs, you look at the price of fast food, you look at the price of housing, you look at the price of almost anything in life, it’s materially higher than it was seven years ago. And so when gasoline prices go higher, I think it’s really triggering to the American people that the inflation genie is back out of the bottle again, and I think Trump has to deal with that reality that the American people have just had it when it comes to inflation. Unfortunately, I think he is being disproportionately blamed for the diminution of purchasing power, the story of which was really written during the pandemic days of the Biden administration.

The conversation about inflation prompted Eisen to ask Griffin, “Do you see the democrats taking Congress?”

While Griffin seemed certain about the fate of the House, he found the Senate’s fate to be less clear-cut.

“It’s almost a certainty the democrats will take the House,” he said. “That’s the nature of almost every election cycle is the House seats swing in the favor of the opposing party. The Senate will be the big battleground in this midterm. The republicans will almost certainly keep the Senate, but that will be the political battleground in this election cycle.”

Griffin, a long-time critic of Trump who said he voted for the president in the last election, has recently spoken out about concerns of corruption within Trump’s administration.

“This administration has definitely made missteps in choosing decisions or courses that have been very, very enriching to the families of those in the administration,” Griffin said at a conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal in February. “That calls into question: Is the public interest being served?”

Watch above via CNBC.

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