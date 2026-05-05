Progressive podcaster Kyle Kulinski went off on Americans who support President Donald Trump for being “f*cking mental” and “evil” people who want to wreak carnage on the USA.

Kulinski delivered his rant on his Secular Talk show on Tuesday. He argued that while the Make America Great Again coalition is “cracking,” it is still a shame that millions of Americans refuse to jump off the MAGA bandwagon.

“There’s a solid 32% of the public that are f*cking mental, bro. They are deranged.They are demented. They have lost their minds,” Kulinski rattled off. “And they actively want pain and hurt and devastation and they want evil. They want bad things to happen to people that they don’t like.

He added pro-Trump Americans are “the worst of the worst,” but they will “go down with the ship.”

Kyle Kulinski on the MAGA cult: “There’s a solid 32% of the public that are fucking mental. They are deranged. They are demented. They have lost their minds. They actively want pain and hurt and devastation and they want evil. They want bad things to happen to people they don’t… pic.twitter.com/UOMh6GRTkU — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 5, 2026

Kulinski slammed MAGA after playing a clip from a CNN report a few days ago that said Trump’s base was “cracking.”

CNN chief national correspondent John King reported from Mahoning County in Ohio, where he noted Trump had turned the state red — winning Ohio in 2016, 2020, and 2024 — after it had been purple for decades. King said Republicans were now in danger of losing their hold on the state, less than two years into Trump’s second term.

Kulinski said the only reason Trump was able to win Ohio and states like it is because he “lied” about NAFTA and the threat of globalism.

But when it comes to employment fears, Trump’s “only made it worse!” Kulinski yelped, before pointing to Trump’s pro-AI stance and economic policies.

He then continued watching King’s report. CNN showed a Foxconn building that is “mostly idle,” King said, despite Trump’s previous calls to save jobs at the plant, which was built on an old General Motors site.

“Conned everybody, bro!” Kulinski chimed in. “Conned everybody.”

Watch his anti-MAGA rant above, and you can watch his full review of the CNN segment by clicking here.

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