FAA Employee Charged With Threatening President After Searching ‘I Am Going to Kill Donald John Trump’ on Government Computer

A man working as a mechanical engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration was charged with threatening President Donald Trump on Tuesday after sending an email to the White House claiming he was going to “neutralize/kill” Trump over the Iran war.

The 35-year-old suspect from New Hampshire is named Dean DelleChiaie. He worked as a contractor for the FAA before being arrested on Monday and charged with sending a threatening email.

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you – Donald John Trump – because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism,” DelleChiaie allegedly wrote on April 21. “God knows your actions and where you belong.”

He sent that message three months after DelleChiaie allegedly searched the phrase, “I am going to kill Donald John Trump” on his government-issued work computer.

CBS News reported on Tuesday:

A Secret Service agent and a Nashua police officer interviewed DelleChiaie at his apartment on Feb. 3. He allegedly admitted to conducting the searches. “DELLECHIAIE stated he realized he should not search these subjects and that it was crazy for him to do this on his work computer,” the affidavit stated. “DELLECHIAIE expressed, in substance, that what motivated him to conduct these searches was that he upset with the current administration based on multiple subjects, including the election, presidential pardons, and the ‘Epstein files.'”

A Secret Service agent said he also researched how to sneak a gun into a federal facility, as well as previous assassination attempts against Trump. DelleChiaie also searched for details on Vice President JD Vance’s family and the family of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He was charged with interstate communication of a threat against the president; Dellachiaie was in federal court on Tuesday and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His arrest comes after a gunman attempted to murder Trump and several members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. It was the third known assassination attempt against Trump since 2024, including the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania and the attempted killing at Trump’s Florida golf course a few months later.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected WHCD shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. He wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

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