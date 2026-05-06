Hugh Hewitt Doubles Down on Condemnation of Trump’s New Iran Deal: ‘A Disaster Unfolding in Real Time’

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday called President Donald Trump’s reported new deal with Iran a “disaster unfolding in real time.”

Hours earlier, Axios Global Affairs Correspondent Barak Ravid reported that the U.S. and Iran were making progress on potentially reaching a peace deal and officially ending the war that began in late February. Sources told David that the two sides were nearing a “one-page memorandum of understanding,” which would end the war before setting the stage for nuclear talks. According to David’s reporting, the terms of a nuclear deal could include a 15-year freeze on Iran’s program.

Iran’s uranium enrichment has been a key hurdle throughout negotiations. While the U.S. wants Iran to surrender its uranium and end its enrichment program, Iran has vowed not to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

In response to David’s report, Hewitt initially called it a “terrible deal” and said that Iran should be barred from uranium enrichment forever.

“President Trump never gives up leverage,” he continued in a tweet. “Why would he start now with #Iran on the ropes?”

Later in the afternoon, Hewitt doubled down:

Talking with John Podhoretz right now (and it will post at my YouTube channel later) and the 14 point “deal” is a disaster unfolding in real time. I can’t believe President Trump will agree to anything that destroys the greatest achievement of his presidency.

Talking with John Podhoretz right now (and it will post at my YouTube channel later) and the 14 point “deal” is a disaster unfolding in real time. I can’t believe President Trump will agree to anything that destroys the greatest achievement of his presidency. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) May 6, 2026

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