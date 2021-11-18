Kevin McCarthy Invokes ‘A Good Friend of Mine, Elon Musk’ as House Floor Speech Passes Two Hour-Mark

Kevin McCarthy invoked Tesla CEO Elon Musk as his wild marathon House floor speech against the Build Back Better bill passed the two hour mark.

The House Republican leader has, as of this posting, been ranting for over two hours against the spending legislation, going from topic to topic and getting heckled by Democrats.

He talked about crime rates and said, “In Austin, the city council voted to cut up $150 million from a police department.”

McCarthy referenced how he’s “seen a lot of business in California leave and go to the city of Austin,” before bringing up “a good friend of mine, Elon Musk.”

He built a car company when others were already developed, said he couldn’t do it. He risked his wealth to do it, he’s pretty dang successful. A state rep in California — I can’t used the language they used on the floor, it started with an F — tweeted at Elon, because he wanted to expand his business. So he left… When Elon got to Austin, he said if you cut the police and make crime like the place he just left, he won’t stay.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com