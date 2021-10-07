JUST IN: Elon Musk Says Tesla HQ Is Moving from California to Texas

By Josh Feldman Oct 7th, 2021
 
Elon Musk

PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk announcd on Thursday that Tesla headquarteres is moving from Silicon Valley to Texas.

Musk made the announcement during Tesla’s shareholder meeting.

Tesla is not leaving California entirely. Per KXAN, Musk said, “This isn’t a matter of Tesla leaving California, our intention is to actually increase output.”

Last December Musk said he personally moved to Texas, explaining at the time, “If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled and then they don’t win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long.”

