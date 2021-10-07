JUST IN: Elon Musk Says Tesla HQ Is Moving from California to Texas

Elon Musk announcd on Thursday that Tesla headquarteres is moving from Silicon Valley to Texas.

Musk made the announcement during Tesla’s shareholder meeting.

NEW: @elonmusk announced in a shareholder meeting: “I’m excited to announce we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas.” pic.twitter.com/QNdChR4rMg — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 7, 2021

Tesla is not leaving California entirely. Per KXAN, Musk said, “This isn’t a matter of Tesla leaving California, our intention is to actually increase output.”

Last December Musk said he personally moved to Texas, explaining at the time, “If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled and then they don’t win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long.”

