The Lincoln Project came under fire this past week after a number of examples of the organization stealing social media content came to light.

Several examples of social media content theft were identified, including a USPS parody video, which the Lincoln Project posted without any credit to the creator and with nearly the exact same caption.

The creator of the video questioned on Twitter whether she could DMCA the Lincoln Project, before adding, “DOUBLE fuck these guys because they support the privatization of the mail industry. Go buy some stamps and call your representatives.”

Can you file a DMCA takedown,,, for a fancam??? LMAOOOOO https://t.co/SLSmQUiahu — taylor🌸🍳 (@ScribblnTaylor) August 15, 2020

not surprised these guys were too coward to use WAP lol.

Anyway, DOUBLE fuck these guys because they support the privatization of the mail industry. Go buy some stamps and call your representatives https://t.co/cnScH2HSAK https://t.co/o9nR1OoF8l — taylor🌸🍳 (@ScribblnTaylor) August 15, 2020

Other examples of stolen content also quickly came to light.

i hate it here pic.twitter.com/Vbl3IkK6wM — kxh (@kellyxhui) August 16, 2020

I fuckin made this video you fucks take that text off there https://t.co/3cBZbcfplU — comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020

I never get mad at people stealing my shit on the internet bc I’ve been on here long enough to know it’s inevitable but I fucking hate the Project Lincoln republican shit-swamp lmao — comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020

the lincoln project is such a laughable grift. shamelessly ripping other people’s tweets with no credit. what a joke. pic.twitter.com/IEZI87VKwU — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 16, 2020

The Lincoln Project finally gives us an answer to the question “What if FuckJerry was run by the people who created ICE?” https://t.co/1hiRMy1cMN — Zach Dunn (@zachbdunn) August 15, 2020

“The Lincoln Project out here blatantly ripping off and stealing other peoples’ content without credit,” declared Business Insider reporter Grace Panetta, while NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny commented, “Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime.”

The Lincoln Project out here blatantly ripping off and stealing other peoples’ content without credit pic.twitter.com/DqV32oVGRM — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 16, 2020

Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime @ProjectLincoln. pic.twitter.com/7ps0mHvuhh — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020

Use Project Lincoln like toilet paper. Please flush after November 3rd! https://t.co/WAw2oSpPaY — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) August 17, 2020

Comedian Vic Berger previously complained about the Lincoln Project stealing his content in July.

I made this image and the Iraqi child-killing neocons at The Lincoln Project stole it. https://t.co/peMclEguWg — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 22, 2020

They even cropped out the framed photo of dead Epstein in the back. Cowards. https://t.co/7VE10xb6tv https://t.co/gE4qJb6ezT — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 22, 2020

The Lincoln Project is not your friend. They just don’t like that Trump says the quiet parts loud. pic.twitter.com/48jYQJoNx1 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 22, 2020

According to a New York Times report, the Lincoln Project has partnered with Meme 2020 — a group led by Mick Purzycki, who is also the CEO of Jerry Media.

Jerry Media and its Instagram account “fuckjerry” have become infamous in social media circles for stealing content and promoting the fraudulent 2017 Fyre Festival, which left attendees who had paid thousands of dollars stranded on an island without proper accommodation or food.

Meme 2020 were also briefly involved with creating content for billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s failed 2020 presidential campaign.

The Lincoln Project was founded in 2019 by a group of anti-Trump, former Republican operatives including attorney George Conway, political strategist Rick Wilson, and Steve Schmidt — a former deputy assistant to President George W. Bush.

