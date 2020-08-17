comScore

Lincoln Project Under Fire For Stealing Twitter Content

By Charlie NashAug 17th, 2020, 1:57 pm

The Lincoln Project/YouTube

The Lincoln Project came under fire this past week after a number of examples of the organization stealing social media content came to light.

Several examples of social media content theft were identified, including a USPS parody video, which the Lincoln Project posted without any credit to the creator and with nearly the exact same caption.

The creator of the video questioned on Twitter whether she could DMCA the Lincoln Project, before adding, “DOUBLE fuck these guys because they support the privatization of the mail industry. Go buy some stamps and call your representatives.”

Other examples of stolen content also quickly came to light.

“The Lincoln Project out here blatantly ripping off and stealing other peoples’ content without credit,” declared Business Insider reporter Grace Panetta, while NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny commented, “Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime.”

Comedian Vic Berger previously complained about the Lincoln Project stealing his content in July.

According to a New York Times report, the Lincoln Project has partnered with Meme 2020 — a group led by Mick Purzycki, who is also the CEO of Jerry Media.

Jerry Media and its Instagram account “fuckjerry” have become infamous in social media circles for stealing content and promoting the fraudulent 2017 Fyre Festival, which left attendees who had paid thousands of dollars stranded on an island without proper accommodation or food.

Meme 2020 were also briefly involved with creating content for billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s failed 2020 presidential campaign.

The Lincoln Project was founded in 2019 by a group of anti-Trump, former Republican operatives including attorney George Conway, political strategist Rick Wilson, and Steve Schmidt — a former deputy assistant to President George W. Bush.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: