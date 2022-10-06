Liz Cheney Declares After Only Voting Republican For 40 Years, She Would ‘Absolutely’ Vote For Democrats in Arizona This Year

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University on Wednesday night and told the crowd that given the current slate of pro-Trump GOP candidates in the state, all of whom deny the results of the 2020 presidential election, she would vote for a Democrat if she voted in the state.

“I say this as somebody who, you know, my first vote I ever cast, I was 18 years old and I voted for Ronald Reagan,” Cheney began adding:

So for almost 40 years now, I’ve been voting Republican. I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat. But if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would. And for governor and for secretary of state. And I think, you know, we cannot be in a position where we elect people who will not fundamentally uphold the sanctity of elections.

“And I think that that’s got to be more important than anything else,” Cheney continued.

“I also think it’s important for us as Republicans to demand from our Republican leaders that they not accept this unraveling of the democracy, to demand that people you know, people should not come here. Glenn Youngkin should not come here and campaign for Kari Lake, Ted Cruz, who absolutely knows better,” Cheney added, naming names.

“For almost 40 years now I’ve been voting Republican. I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat. But if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would…for governor and for secretary of state” – @Liz_Cheney pic.twitter.com/AQujGlUu16 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 6, 2022

Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, has fiercely advocated for former President Donald Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Lake has gone so far as to claim she has evidence the election in Arizona was stolen, which she has yet to reveal, and questioned whether or not her own GOP primary was legitimate.

Cheney concluded, saying Sen. Cruz “absolutely knows that what he’s advocating is unconstitutional, what she’s saying is unconstitutional. They know it. And as Republicans, there have to be consequences. And we have to make sure that people understand that we’re going to vote for those that we can trust and depend on to do the right thing and to uphold their oath.”

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com