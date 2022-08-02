NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard grilled Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, on her claims of voter fraud in the GOP primary, taking place Tuesday, and the 2020 presidential election.

“You are already contending that there are irregularities and there is fraud in this election. At what point does Kari Lake stop and say, ‘am I undermining ‘Americans faith’ in our elections?’” Hillyard asked Lake during a noisy campaign stop.

“Kari Lake is going to help bring honest elections back to America,” she responded.

Lake, a former Pheonix area new anchor, has made parroting former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election a focus of her gubernatorial campaign. Lake received Trump’s endorsement in the primary and has run close to the former president.

“But you haven’t even laid out any fraud or irregularities,” Hillyard pressed in the tense exchange.

“And unfortunately people like Vaughn are about destroying America,” Lake responded.

“But what fraud is there, Kari? What fraud is there? This is serious–” he continued.

“Do you want to make this about you?” Lake fired back.

“This is about you know, this is about Arizona voters and their faith in this election,” Hillyard clarified.

“The last person on the planet Earth, I would tell about what we discovered is you and MSDNC,” Lake shot back, refusing to outline her claims of voter fraud.

“So you know about a crime and yet you’re not reporting it to the authorities?” Hillyard followed up.

“I’m not telling you about it,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

