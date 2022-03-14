Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who doesn’t drink alcohol, has a drinking problem.

“Rules for thee but not for me I guess is Nancy Pelosi’s, that’s Nancy Pelosi’s campaign slogan,” said Cawthorn at a recent campaign event. “I’ll tell you I have to work with her every single day so please do pray for me. The theories of alcoholism are very true and it’s very sad.”

A video of these remarks was posted on Twitter by the account PatriotTakes, which is partnered with left-wing advocacy group MeidasTouch.

Madison Cawthorn slandered Nancy Pelosi at a campaign event: “The theories of alcoholism are very true and it’s very sad.” pic.twitter.com/49WymiwhdA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 11, 2022

Pelosi is known to abstain from alcohol.

Cawthorn has come under fire lately for his comments on Ukraine.

He recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and claimed that Ukraine is “incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball told PEOPLE that his boss “was expressing his displeasure at how foreign leaders, including Zelensky, had recently used false propaganda to entice America into becoming involved in an overseas conflict.” Ball did not specify what that “false propaganda” was.

“He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian president’s efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression, but does not want America drawn into another conflict through emotional manipulation.”

