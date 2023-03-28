Nashville Shooter Bought Seven Guns LEGALLY Despite Being Under Treatment For ‘Emotional Disorder’

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed that the woman who attacked Covenant Church School was able to legally purchase the weapons she used to commit the horrific massacre.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who identified as transgender and was formerly a student at the school, was named as the perpetrator who killed three children and three adult staff members in Monday’s shooting. On Tuesday, Police Chief John Drake provided an update on the shooting investigation, and he started by saying his team has spoken with Hale’s parents.

“We’ve determined that Audrey bought seven firearms from five different local gun stores here legally,” Drake said. “They were legally purchased. Three of those weapons were used yesterday during this horrific tragedy that happened. We know that they felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it.”

Drake further disclosed Hale was “under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder” at the time.

“Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment she was receiving,” he continued. “but her parents felt that she should not own weapons. They were under the impression that when she sold the one weapon, that she did not own anymore. As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house.”

Drake went on by saying investigators are still working to determine Hale’s motives, even after discovering her manifesto and her apparent plans to attack the school. The debate following mass shootings often turns to mental health and the topic of red flag laws, which allow authorities to bar certain individuals from owning guns if they are deemed a public safety concern.

