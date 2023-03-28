Jesse Watters Calls on DeSantis to Hit Back at Trump: ‘Ron’s Gotta Come Out and Say Something’

Fox News host Jesse Watters called on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fire back at former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis is reportedly considering challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump, who declared in November, has repeatedly lashed out at DeSantis after Trump endorsed him for governor in 2018. The former president believes DeSantis should stand aside.

Trump has referred to the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and said Florida was already doing well before DeSantis ascended to the state’s highest office.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, Watters said it’s time for DeSantis to go on offense against the former president.

“DeSantis is taking a bruising,” he said. “I used to think it was smart of him to stay quiet when he was just being governor and Trump started to hit him. He’s suffering. He is bleeding. [Trump] is painting him as this RINO, consultant-driven guy who doesn’t have what it takes. And Ron’s quiet about it. And if I were Ron, I would start talking because every day that goes by that Trump draws blood, by the time you get into an announcement situation, you’re going to be bloodied up.”

“But he got criticized,” co-host Jessica Tarlov chimed in. “He pushed back a little. He said, ‘I don’t have any experience paying off pornstars.’ And then he was criticized. What is he supposed to do?”

“It is a daily pummeling that Trump is laying on this guy,” Watters replied. “And how many more weeks and months is this gonna sustain itself? Ron’s gotta come out and say something or else he’s just gonna limp into this primary.”

Watch above via Fox News.

