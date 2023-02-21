Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Fox News Reporter and Doubles Down on Call For ‘National Divorce’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continued to double down on her widely-panned call for a “national divorce” on Monday evening and into Tuesday in a series of tweets, which included a jab at a Fox News journalist.

Greene wrote on Monday night, “.@HoustonKeene from @FoxNews has written two hit pieces on me today, but has not reacted [sic] out even once to ask me for a comment.”

“Houston, you should read the comments to your own piece,” Greene demanded, adding, ”People agree with me and not the RINO governor of Utah.”

In the tweet, Greene also shared a FoxNews.com article from politics writer Houston Keene, titled, “Utah governor says Taylor Greene’s ‘national divorce’ proposal is ‘evil.’” Keene’s article served as a follow-up to Greene’s initial, headline-grabbing tweet and chronicled the many reactions to her comment.

.@HoustonKeene from @FoxNews has written two hit pieces on me today, but has not reacted out even once to ask me for a comment. Houston, you should read the comments to your own piece. People agree with me and not the RINO governor of Utah.https://t.co/OdfPNOJtQW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 21, 2023

The other “hit piece” Greene appeared to be referring to by Keene was titled, “Rep. Taylor Greene suggests ‘national divorce’ on Presidents Day,” which ran earlier in the day.

In today’s digital age, politicians’ tweets are largely covered by media outlets as one might cover a press release, meaning they are taken at face value and rarely require an additional comment on the comment.

Greene followed her jab at Keene with a lengthy thread on her personal Twitter account further doubling down on her call for a “national divorce.”

“Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union,” Greene wrote, adding:

Definition of irreconcilable differences: inability to agree on most things or on important things. Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences.

While she tried to tamp down the rhetoric and distance herself from critics condemning her for calling for a civil war, the tone of her comments remained largely the same.

🧵Thread: Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union. Definition of irreconcilable differences:

inability to agree on most… https://t.co/6hko0vnHbd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

“A national divorce would require a much smaller federal government with more power given to the states,” Greene adds trying to walk her comment back.

“Reducing the federal government would be easy because states would completely control things like education, trade and commerce, and communications to a much larger degree and the federal government to a much smaller degree,” she adds before going through a long list of all the culture war wins the right could score in “red states.”

We would immediately alleviate the need for departments like the Department of Education. States would have full control of their public education. Education would look different all over the country. In red states, there would be varying degrees of more traditional public… https://t.co/TaIxh3Y3pK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

Read the full thread here

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com