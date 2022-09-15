Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gun Control Activist a ‘Coward’ In Heated Sidewalk Exchange

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called a gun control activist a “coward” Thursday in a heated sidewalk exchange about school shootings.

The Georgia Republican posted a video on Twitter of several loud exchanges she had with citizens who expressed concerns about the country’s rash of mass shootings.

These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools. You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. “Gun-free” zones kill people. pic.twitter.com/1T37HH8jEO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2022

One of them said to her, “You’re helping kids get shot in school.” She responded she would “report” the for impeding her.

After the man said he did not care if he was reported, Greene responded, “You’re a coward!”

As the activist and others continued to pelt Greene with questions and statements, she suggested they all live in “another country.” She also accused them of being “paid” for their activism.

Greene was also confronted by a woman who explained she was in a supermarket last year in Boulder, Colorado when a man opened fire, killing 10 people. The woman attempted to ask Greene a question but was cut off by the congresswoman.

“You know what, I support people to protect themselves with their guns, ok?” Greene said to the woman. “Gun-free zones is where people die.”

“Look it up,” she added in a reference to the supermarket shooting. “Gun-free zones kill people. Gun-free zones kill people.”

Greene eventually suggested every person questioning her support of an unrestricted Second Amendment find another place to live.

“Like I said, you guys should move to some country where you can’t have guns,” she shouted. “The whole world is an all-you-can-eat buffet of governments. Move to one that fits your beliefs.”

