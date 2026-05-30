This was about as subtle as a football being chucked directly into your groin.

CBS took a shot at Stephen Colbert — without calling him out by name — for losing a ton of money each year in a statement that championed his late night replacement.

“We’re proud to partner with Byron Allen on a new business and programming model for late night that proactively addresses a network daypart that was cost prohibitive to continue,” the network said in a statement. “With this ‘time buy’ model, we have shifted an hour that was losing roughly $40 million annually to $15 million in profit — a $55 million swing.”

The statement was shared with Variety and several other trades on Thursday.

That came a week after Colbert’s much-publicized swan song as the host of The Late Show. Colbert’s time slot was replaced by Allen’s Comics Unleashed, which has been syndicated since 2006; CBS is now leasing the airtime used by Colbert to Allen’s media company, which will handle selling all the ads.

Colbert’s exit also comes after he made it clear he was not a fan of President Donald Trump or his Make America Great Again over the last decade.

He said Trump’s mouth was only good for being Vladimir Putin’s “c*ckholster” back in 2017, and he giddily celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. “Go back to the shadow, Donny!” Colbert said at the time, before mentioning he was “ecstatic.”

More recently, Colbert ripped the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration and his feud with Pope Leo XIV.

Trump has kept up his end of the feud as well, with the president celebrating Colbert’s final show last week.

“No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person,” Trump said. “You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Trump then posted an AI video of himself tossing Colbert into a dumpster and then dancing to “YMCA.”

Allen recently told CNN he will not be focusing on politics like Colbert did.

“What I’m doing with Comics Unleashed, we don’t talk about politics. We don’t talk about anything that’s topical,” Allen said. “We don’t do anything that’s racist or sexist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Just be funny and don’t offend.”

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